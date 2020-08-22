Sandra “Sandy” Mae Stewart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 2, 1936-August 19, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Sandra Mae “Sandy” Stewart, 84, of East Moline, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Andalusia Cemetery. Mrs. Stewart died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Genesis, Silvis.

Sandy Kragh was born May 2, 1936, in Racine, Wis., the daughter of Gordon and Mae (Schuk) Kragh. She married Ronald L. Jorgensen Sr. She later married Donald M. Stewart Aug. 14, 1972, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, La Grange, Ill.

Survivors include her children, R. Lee (Cheryl) Jorgensen Jr., Junction City, Kan., Craig (Stacey) Jorgensen, Atkinson, Ill., and Lynn S. Steagall, Davenport; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Cheryl Slagter, Brookfield, Wis., and Michael Kragh, Chicago.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Ronald Slagter.

Memorials may be made to East Moline American Legion Post 227.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.