September 29, 1943-July 29, 2019
MOLINE — Sandra K. Goodwin, 75, of Moline, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Services are 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. The celebration of Sandie's life will continue with a hospitality gathering with Harris Pizza from 5 to 7 p.m. at CityView Celebrations in the lower level of Trimble Pointe. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
The former Sandra Kay Thompson was born Sept. 29, 1943, to Charles and Ruth (Kiger) Thompson. She was married to Gerald Goodwin for over 35 years, with whom she had two children.
Sandie was a dietician for many years, working at Good Samaritan Society in Geneseo, Forrest Hill in East Moline and Rosewood Care Center in Moline.
She enjoyed animals in general, but especially feeding the birds. She also loved to work on jigsaw puzzles and spent many years camping at Hidden Lake Campgrounds. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Sandie. Nothing brought her more joy than her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a true giver who always put others before herself.
Survivors include a daughter and her wife, April and Spencer Duffy, of Moline; a son and his longtime partner, Aaron Goodwin and Katie Hall, of Moline; four granddaughters, Morgan (Lindsay Franks) Glenney, of Moline, Lillie Glenney, of Rock Island, Anna Dean, of Moline, and Lucy Covemaker, of Moline; siblings, Larry (Luanne) Thompson, of Eldridge, and Cindy (Ron “Beaver”) Raschke, of Geneseo; many nieces and nephews; and her loving cats, Sonny and Toothless. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Randy Thompson.
