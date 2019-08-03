April 14, 1940-August 2, 2019
NEW WINDSOR — Sandra K. Anderson, 79, of New Windsor, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline. Cremation has been accorded and private graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in New Windsor Cemetery. Friends may greet the family for a time of food and fellowship to celebrate her life from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at New Windsor Presbyterian Church, CE Building. Memorials may be left to New Windsor Public Library. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
Sandra was born April 14, 1940, in Moline to Hubert and Doris Brown Nimrick. She graduated from Winola High School and was united in marriage to Larry R. Anderson June 30, 1959 in Hannibal, Mo.
She was employed at Maytag in Galesburg for 30 years retiring in 1999. She volunteered at New Windsor Public Library and was a member of New Windsor Presbyterian Church.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed quilting, playing cards, fishing, genealogy and wintering in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; two daughters, Lisa Masengarb of Silvis, Mindy (Theo) Bourgeois of Plattsmouth, Neb.; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nena (Phil) Visser of Woodhull, Sonjia (Richard) Fell of Aledo; three brothers, Dennis (Ruby) Nimrick of New Windsor, Luther (Daleen) Nimrick of Woodhull; Steve (Sonia) Nimrick of Moline; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and a brother, Marvin preceded her in death.