Sandra Jean Brocksieck

ROCK ISLAND — Sandra Brocksieck, of Rock Island, passed away Aug. 3, 2020. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Orr's mortuary, Rock Island. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Sandra was born on Aug. 10, 1958. She was preceded in death by her parents and a close friend. Sandra's survivors are four children, five siblings, 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Burial will be at the Rock Island memorial cemetery, Rock Island Illinois. All donations may be made to Orr's mortuary at 1326 4th Ave. Rock island. Masks are needed and required for visitation and funeral.