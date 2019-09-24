July 25, 1968-September 21, 2019
SILVIS — Sandra D. Scheer-Clark, 51, of Silvis, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. A funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at St. Anne Catholic Church, 555 18th Ave., East Moline. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Sjögren's Syndrome Foundation.
Sandra was born in Riverside, Calif. on July 25, 1968, a daughter of Eugene and Virginia Clayton Scheer.
Sandra was currently working at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, as a nurse. She has been employed there for the last 21 years.
Sandra was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, and the American Nurses Association. She enjoyed crafting.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Crystal (Andrew) Forsyth, Viola, Zach Clark, Silvis, and Gabby Clark, Rock Island; grandson, Reed Forsyth; mother, Virginia Scheer, Silvis; father, Eugene Scheer, Moline; brothers, Richard “Rick” (Karen) Scheer, Joliet, Ill., and Dan Anderson, Georgia; nieces, Renzy Helland and Kylee Scheer, Joliet, Ill. and Ashleigh Anderson, Georgia; nephews, David Scheer, Joliet, Ill., and Andrew Anderson, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Ryan Scheer.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.