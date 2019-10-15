February 2, 1938-September 24, 2019
FAIRMONT, Minn. — A celebration of life service for Sandra Ann Haegeman, age 81, most recently of Fairmont, Minn., will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Frank's Pizza in Silvis, Ill., from 2 to 6 p.m.. Sandra passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, surrounded by her family.
Sandra Ann Myers was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Rock Island, to Bernard and Marcella (Blaisdell) Myers. She attended Alleman Catholic High School, and later went on to receive a degree in Accounting from Black Hawk Community College in Rock Island.
Sandra married David Gene Haegeman on June 19, 1954. They raised two children: Lisa Kay and David Eugene. Sandra and David enjoyed 60 years of marriage before his death in 2014.
Sandra spent her days studying her family genealogy, crocheting and spending time with her family.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Marcella (Blaisdell) Myers; brother, Bernard Myers Jr.; brother, Kenneth Myers, and his wife, Patricia (Patsy); daughter, Lisa (Haegeman) Clancey; and husband, David G. Haegeman.
Sandra is survived by her son, David E. (Laura) Haegeman; brother, Richard (Mary) Myers; nine grandchildren, Douglas Clancey, Melissa (Alex) Luhman, Michelle (Matthew) Fraser, David T. Haegeman, Marissa Clancey, Devin Haegeman, Dakota Haegeman, Donald Haegeman and Sandra-Jean Haegeman; and five great-grandchildren, Emily Haegeman, Ella Clancey, Lilian Haegeman, Maddox Haegeman and Leviathan Haegeman.
Cards will reach the family at 211 Winnebago Avenue, Fairmont, MN 56031.