June 10, 1928- April 20, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Samuel S. Collins, 91, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
There will be no public services. A live-streamed visitation and service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Private burial will follow in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Memorials may be left to the Alzheimer's Association.
Samuel was born on June 10, 1928, in Chicago, the son of Issac and Cecila (Reynolds) Collins. He married Evelyn McGhee on Aug. 3, 1959.
He retired from Rock Island Arsenal after 35 years as a quality specialist. Samuel was later employed at the former Franciscan Hospital and Jumer's Casino as a security guard.
Mr. Collins had served as a Corporal in the Air Force during World War II.
Samuel had been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island, and the Knights of Columbus. He loved spending time with his family, was a proud veteran and had enjoyed running track during his years at Augustana College.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn; children, Keith Collins, Arizona, Paul Collins, Arizona, Lisa (Scott) Payton, Rock Island; grandchildren, Brooke (Josh) Spaulding, Sorrell (Megan) McKinley, Carrington (Grant) Miller, Deven Payton, Kaelem Payton, Paul (Creonna) Kolodzej-Collins, Phillepe Escorboza-Collins; great-grandchildren, Dash Spaulding, Jaylen Miller, Logann Kolodzej-Collins, Anthony Salazar-Bazan, Paul Kolodzej-Collins Jr.; brother, Ronald Taylor; special friends, Parrish and Cherrish Davis, Blanche Jackson, Mary Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Beacon of Hope Hospice and Active Day.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Issac and Cecila; sister, Virginia; and brother, Donald.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
