November 6, 1937-February 2, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Samuel H. Bolander Sr., 82, of Rock Island, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, at Aperion Care, East Moline.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan, Ill., with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Samuel was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Carmen, Ill., a son of Berney and Edith Bagles Bolander.
Surviving are his children, Kathy Bolander, Angie Brown, Joyce Bolander, Samuel Bolander Jr., Katie Bolander and Brett Appel; numerous grandchildren; sister, Marlis Eiland; and five nieces and nephews.
