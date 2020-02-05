Samuel H. Bolander Sr.
ROCK ISLAND

Samuel H. Bolander Sr.

  • Updated
Samuel H. Bolander Sr.

November 6, 1937-February 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Samuel H. Bolander Sr., 82, of Rock Island, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, at Aperion Care, East Moline.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan, Ill., with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Samuel was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Carmen, Ill., a son of Berney and Edith Bagles Bolander.

Surviving are his children, Kathy Bolander, Angie Brown, Joyce Bolander, Samuel Bolander Jr., Katie Bolander and Brett Appel; numerous grandchildren; sister, Marlis Eiland; and five nieces and nephews.

