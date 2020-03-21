MILAN —Samuel D. Hutchinson, 84, of Milan, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Private services for Mr. Hutchinson will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Preemption Cemetery. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Sam was born on Jan. 18, 1936, in Moline, a son of Thomas “Gene” and Blanche (Wooley) Hutchinson. He married Carol Whan on Sept. 27, 1959, in Milan. She preceded him in death on Aug. 4, 1999. Sam was a petroleum sales representative for FS in Reynolds before his retirement. He had also been the road commissioner for Bowling Township. Sam was a member of Edwards River Antique Tractors Association, New Windsor, and Antique Engine Association, Geneseo. He had been a member of the Coyne Center Fire Department and served as a trustee. Sam also served on the board of the Preemption Cemetery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting and restoring antique tractors, windmills and classic cars.