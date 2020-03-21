January 18, 1936-March 20, 2020
MILAN —Samuel D. Hutchinson, 84, of Milan, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Private services for Mr. Hutchinson will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Preemption Cemetery. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.
Sam was born on Jan. 18, 1936, in Moline, a son of Thomas “Gene” and Blanche (Wooley) Hutchinson. He married Carol Whan on Sept. 27, 1959, in Milan. She preceded him in death on Aug. 4, 1999. Sam was a petroleum sales representative for FS in Reynolds before his retirement. He had also been the road commissioner for Bowling Township. Sam was a member of Edwards River Antique Tractors Association, New Windsor, and Antique Engine Association, Geneseo. He had been a member of the Coyne Center Fire Department and served as a trustee. Sam also served on the board of the Preemption Cemetery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting and restoring antique tractors, windmills and classic cars.
Survivors include his children, Sandra (Joe) Robinson, Milan, Jim (Melissa) Hutchinson, Sherrard; his special significant other, Norma Werkheiser, Milan; grandchildren, Samantha, Ryan, Macy and Kinsey; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Wayne) Erickson, Taylor Ridge and his twin sister, Sara Bowman, Savannah, Ga.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; brother, Orville Hutchinson; and an infant son, Thomas Hutchinson.
Online condolence may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.