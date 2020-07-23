September 11, 1947-July 19, 2020
DAVENPORT — Samme E. Montgomery, 72, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services for Samme will be 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Word of Life Christian Center, Rock Island. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Samme was born Sept. 11, 1947, in Preston, Miss., a daughter of Willie R. and Odelia (Hudson) Cotton. She married Sylvester “Hank” Baker and later married David Montgomery. Samme worked for John Deere as a printer and retired in 2007. She was a member of Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, for over 60 years. Samme taught classes as a dean of the church, was head of the Scholarship Committee and was director of Christian Education at Second Baptist Church. She was also a Wood River Baptist district registrar and a member of the Labor Day Parade Board. Samme loved spending time with her family and had a very close relationship with her siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Darrin Q. Baker Sr.; grandson, Darrin Q. Baker Jr.; siblings, Willie Cotton Jr., Dorothy Cotton, Evelyn (Walter) Day and Tervarus Morrow, all of Rock Island; god-daughter, Charla Swift; god-sister, Sharon Harris; and many extended family members and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Kimberly Eichelberger.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.