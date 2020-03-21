Sam K. Brown

After eight years of dating, Sam married Linda Carpenter Withrow on March 7, 1992, at Chapel of Love in Las Vegas. Their wedding was attended by nearly 50 people and probably the largest wedding ever held in Vegas! It was definitely the most fun!

During his many travels because of work or with his wife Linda, around the globe, Sam would collect precious material for his story telling. Las Vegas and Daytona Beach were their home away from home and his favorite vacation ever was the annual family time at Ocean East Resort in Ormond Beach, Fla. Other than the USA, his favorite country was Germany because of the beer and the food! With his wife, he was able to climb part of the Great Wall of China, take a rickshaw ride thru Beijing and snorkel the Great Barrier Reef. He checked off one of the last bucket list items and went to the Daytona 500 race in 2019. The last item on his bucket list that he didn't get to do was take his family to Ireland and England.

In his earlier years, Sam raced motorcycles and was a member and past president of the Tri City Motorcycle Club and earned the nickname TOTHM (Top of the Hill Man). He was very active in the Geneseo and Illinois State Jaycees and between these two organizations, he has alot of trophies and plaques! He was an avid runner and proudly ran 1,000 miles a year and made many friends at the Moline YMCA.

