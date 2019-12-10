September 15, 1918-December 5, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Sadie C. Tomich, 101, of East Moline, passed away Dec. 5, 2019, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tenn.

Funeral services will be Friday 11:30 a.m. at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Moline Public Library.

Sadie was born Sept. 15, 1918, in East Moline, the daughter of Stephen and Pearl Ligino Churuvia. She married John P. Tomich on June 8, 1946, in Moline. He passed away July 12, 2002. Sadie worked as an insurance coordinator for John Deere, retiring in 1980.

Sadie was a caregiver to many family members that passed before her. Sadie, along with her friend Donna, would play piano and sing every Wednesday at a local area senior living home. Sadie was an avid reader and loved to dance, especially to big band and Polka music. Some of Sadie's fondest memories involved dancing. During WWII, Sadie and several of her girlfriends would travel by train to Colorado and worked at the USO Clubs and Lounges as Coat and Hat Check Girls, Waitresses, Hostesses and danced with the servicemen on leave. There was never a time when Sadie wasn't tapping her toe to one of her favorite songs or dancing with a broom while cleaning the house.