MOLINE

Ruth S. Baldwin

January 14, 2020

MOLINE — Ruth S. Baldwin, 77, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at her home.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, with procession leaving the funeral home at 2 p.m. for the graveside. Memorials may be made to New Hope Church.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

