July 21, 1921-October 14, 2019
MOLINE — Ruth O. Fiscus, 98, of Moline, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with The Rev. Jerry Helms officiating. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation is one hour before the services. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
The former Ruth Orlee Underwood was born July 21, 1921, in Valley Falls, Kan., to James and Grace (Allen) Underwood. She married C. Gale Fiscus on June 1, 1946, in Leavenworth. Kan. He died July 27, 2008. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship and had formerly been active in Moline Gospel Temple, where she taught Sunday school, was a deaconess and called on the sick. She enjoyed quilting and knitting.
Ruth is survived by two children and their spouses, Timothy and Cyn D. Fiscus, and Diana and Tom Severs, all of Moline; four grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Samantha Fiscus, Laurie Parker, Kellie and Dana Rinehart, and Tina and Danny Deitz; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gale; a son, Eric Fiscus; and sisters, Jeanne Henry and Shirley Snelling.
Ruth's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.