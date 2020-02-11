September 26, 1930-February 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Ruth M. Penry, 89, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her home.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be a private family memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. Inurnment will be at Rock Island Memorial Park later. Memorials may be made to her family for a fund to be established. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth was born on Sept. 26, 1930, in Hammond, Ind., the daughter of Lloyd L. L. and Ellen Marie (Roberts) Cann. She married David R. Penry on Oct. 1, 1948, in Granite City, Ill. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2014. Ruth was employed at Geifman's in Rock Island and retired from the former Montgomery Ward department store in Rock Island in 2001, after 29 years. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Rock Island where she was a former Sunday School teacher and youth leader. Ruth was deeply devoted to her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Karin Whitney, Milan; sons, Michael (Susann), Edgington, and Mark (Diana), Rock Island; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Lee Cann, Bettendorf; and many nieces and nephews.