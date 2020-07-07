× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 10, 1944-July 5, 2020

LYNN CENTER — Ruth M. Lees, 75, of Lynn Center, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in her home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.

The former Ruth Marie Dowell was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Grundy County, Mo., to Warren Woodrow and Virginia (Shuler) Dowell. She married James Lyle Lees on Oct. 27, 1962, in Moline. He died Jan. 12, 2019.

Ruth is survived by two sons, J. Duane Lees and his wife Phebe of Bettendorf, and Jeffrey S. Lees of Aledo; six grandchildren; and 10 siblings, Charles Dowell of Lathrop, Mo., Darlene Allen of Port Byron, Leroy Dowell of Leon, Iowa, Cheryl Dhaemers of Coal Valley, Joyce Stablein of Moline, Joy Farren of Hampton, Dean Dowell of Coal Valley, Teresa Burnett of Coal Valley, Terry Dowell of Moline, and Jerry Dowell of Sherrard.

Ruth's family extends a special thanks to Dr. Costas Constantinou and his staff for their loving care, and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

