Ruth M. Lees
View Comments

Ruth M. Lees

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

December 10, 1944-July 5, 2020

LYNN CENTER — Ruth M. Lees, 75, of Lynn Center, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in her home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley.

The former Ruth Marie Dowell was born Dec. 10, 1944, in Grundy County, Mo., to Warren Woodrow and Virginia (Shuler) Dowell. She married James Lyle Lees on Oct. 27, 1962, in Moline. He died Jan. 12, 2019.

Ruth is survived by two sons, J. Duane Lees and his wife Phebe of Bettendorf, and Jeffrey S. Lees of Aledo; six grandchildren; and 10 siblings, Charles Dowell of Lathrop, Mo., Darlene Allen of Port Byron, Leroy Dowell of Leon, Iowa, Cheryl Dhaemers of Coal Valley, Joyce Stablein of Moline, Joy Farren of Hampton, Dean Dowell of Coal Valley, Teresa Burnett of Coal Valley, Terry Dowell of Moline, and Jerry Dowell of Sherrard.

Ruth's family extends a special thanks to Dr. Costas Constantinou and his staff for their loving care, and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Lees as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News