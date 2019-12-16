September 16, 1921-December 9, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ruth J. White (Mrs. Robert H. White) died Monday morning, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home in Orlando, Fla. There will be a visitation at Vandemore Funeral Home in Geneseo, 2–4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, and a funeral service at the First Congregational Church in Geneseo, 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Ruth Jinkins White was born Sept. 16, 1921, in Danville, Ill., the eldest daughter of Mary Fisher Jinkins and Harland Dewitt Jinkins. She attended high school in Fairmount, Ill., and graduated valedictorian in 1938. She attended the University of Illinois, graduating with degrees in commerce and education (magna cum laude) in 1942.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Dec. 23, 1942, she married Robert H. White in Champaign, Ill. They lived in Boston, Mass., while Robert trained at the Naval Supply Corps. In January 1944, they moved to Spokane, Wash., for the duration of the Second World War. Ruth worked there as an education director at the Presbyterian Church and as a stenographer at the American Red Cross.