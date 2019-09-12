October 21, 1930-September 10, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Ruth G. McKenzie, 88, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd, East Moline. Burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 1st Baptist Church, East Moline, or to Hospice Compassus.
Ruth was born Oct. 21, 1930, in Moline, the daughter of Ralph and Mary Esther (Parmley) Eddleman. She married Bernard “Jiggs” McKenzie on Sept. 20, 1952, in East Moline. He died in 1988. Ruth was a longtime and very devoted member of 1st Baptist Church, East Moline, served as an election judge and was an avid bowler. She played on the Wednesday Bowling League for over 50 years.
Survivors include her children: Calvin (Vickie) McKenzie, East Moline, Dennis (Debbie) McKenzie, Davenport, and Eric (Angie) McKenzie, Moline; grandchildren: Jason, Chris, Kara, Matthew, Lucas, Jacob, Cole and Keeley, great-grandchildren: Grace, Collin, Caleb, Adilynn, Brooklynn and Jaclynn; and a brother, Jack Eddleman, East Moline.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bruce; and brothers, Don and Roy Eddleman.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Rosewood Care Center and Hospice Compassus for their excellent care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.