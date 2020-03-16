March 3, 1923-March 13, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Ruth G. Collins, 97, East Moline, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Rock Island National Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. prior to services at the cemetery, at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Those wishing to attend services at the cemetery must be at the funeral home by 11 a.m. Wednesday to be a part of the processional. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth was born March 3, 1923, in Waterloo, Iowa, a daughter of Arthur and Gladys (Davis) Pieper. She married John Collins on June 26, 1947, in Nashua, Iowa. He passed away Sept. 8, 2016.

She proudly served our country during World War II as a WAC. She was honorably discharged in 1946. She was proud to be able to be part of the 2009 Honor Flight of the QC. Ruth was the first woman to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Rock Island National Cemetery.