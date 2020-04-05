× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 24, 1925-April 2, 2020

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Ruth Eilene (Coburn) Bruch, 94, of Bella Vista, Ark., passed into eternal peace April 2, 2020. She was born on Nov. 24, 1925, in La Porte City, Iowa, to Charles C. Coburn and Vera R. Anton Coburn.

Ruth married Theodore E. Bruch on June 14, 1947. She was a retired educator, and an active member of Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ted Bruch; two brothers, Allen Coburn and Dale Coburn; sister, Vivian Edwards.

She is survived by two sons, Mark Bruch of Danville, Ill., Andrew Bruch of Bolder, Colo.; two daughters, Rebecca (Grant) Austill of Seligman, Ariz., Elizabeth (Gene) Dreier of Bella Vista; seven grandchildren, Sarah Austill, Meghan Austill, Melissa Austill, Richard Bruch, Aaron Bruch, Hannah T. Bruch and Christian Bruch; and five great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Missions through Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715 or a scholarship fund in her name at Black Hawk College, 6600 34th Ave, Moline, IL 61265.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

