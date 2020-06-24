× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 20, 1929-June 21, 2020

MOLINE — Ruth E. VanEchaute, 91, of Moline, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at New Friendships Memory Care, Friendship Manor, Rock Island, with family by her side, after a lengthy journey with dementia.

The former Ruth E. Pim was born to Raymond and Carolyn Pim on January 20, 1929 on the family farm in Lucas, Iowa. Ruth began her education in a one-room schoolhouse and completed it with a degree in Music from the University of Iowa. She married Aurel VanEchaute in 1950 and moved to Moline, Illinois, where together they raised a family. She worked for many years at Goldsmith’s in King Plaza, Moline.

Ruth was a modern, independent woman who was always there to support her clan in their many interests and activities. As the true rock and matriarch of the family, she was a shining example of love in action. Ruth enjoyed traveling, but her preferred place on earth was with loved ones at the farmhouse where she was born, on acreage that has been in her family since 1858.