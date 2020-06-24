January 20, 1929-June 21, 2020
MOLINE — Ruth E. VanEchaute, 91, of Moline, Illinois, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at New Friendships Memory Care, Friendship Manor, Rock Island, with family by her side, after a lengthy journey with dementia.
The former Ruth E. Pim was born to Raymond and Carolyn Pim on January 20, 1929 on the family farm in Lucas, Iowa. Ruth began her education in a one-room schoolhouse and completed it with a degree in Music from the University of Iowa. She married Aurel VanEchaute in 1950 and moved to Moline, Illinois, where together they raised a family. She worked for many years at Goldsmith’s in King Plaza, Moline.
Ruth was a modern, independent woman who was always there to support her clan in their many interests and activities. As the true rock and matriarch of the family, she was a shining example of love in action. Ruth enjoyed traveling, but her preferred place on earth was with loved ones at the farmhouse where she was born, on acreage that has been in her family since 1858.
When Ruth joined the Silver Chain Circle in 1959, she set out on a 60-year trajectory of dedicated service to the International Order of King’s Daughters and Sons. After the death of her husband in 1983, Ruth served terms as President of Moline City Union as well as President of Illinois Branch. She served on Central Council at the King’s Daughters headquarters in Chautauqua, New York. She also served several years on the Board of Trustees at Friendship Manor as well as the Advisory Board. Ruth was an inexhaustible member of the team that worked to make King’s Daughters Thrift Shop in downtown Moline a source of ongoing philanthropy. Ruth also ran the Country Store at Friendship Manor, which upon her retirement was renamed Ruth’s Country Store to honor her years of service to the residents.
Her other interests over the years were many. She loved to golf with Van and their longtime friends at Oakwood Country Club. She was creative and was always working on a new hobby. Her favorite hobbies, and the ones she was best at, were spending time with the young ones of the clan and spoiling everyone.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Kathie VanEchaute, Moline; daughter, Sue (Mark) Lewis, East Moline; son, Jeff (Amy) VanEchaute, Moline; grandchildren Abby (Brad) VanZoeren, Oak Park, IL; Jonathan (Tracy) Lewis, Davenport; Christopher (Jillian) Lewis, Farmington, MN; Margaret VanEchaute, Minneapolis; James (Tawnya) VanEchaute, Des Moines; Clare VanEchaute, Minneapolis; great-grandchildren Francie and Marley VanZoeren; and several cousins, nephews, and nieces and their families; and a special friend, Coelleen Gaulrapp. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Aurel; her son, Mike VanEchaute; and her brother, Bob Pim.
A special note of thanks to Friendship Manor and the staff of New Friendships Memory Care, who took wonderful, loving care of Ruth over the past six months. Many thanks also to the staff of Compassus Hospice for their gentle care of Ruth and the family.
A private service and burial will be held on the Arsenal. A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials to honor Ruth and keep her spirit of service alive may be sent to Friendship Manor in Rock Island, Illinois. The money will be used to establish a scholarship in Ruth’s name for nurses who plan to devote their work to memory care. IHN
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.