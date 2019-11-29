January 30, 1930- November 28, 2019
ATKINSON — Ruth C. Gentry, 89, of Atkinson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. A Funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. The Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. A recitation of the Rosary will be at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Ruth Gentry Memorial Fund, of which the family will distribute amongst several local charities.
Ruth was born Jan. 30, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Mayme (Cowells) DeRoo, in Atkinson. She graduated from Atkinson High School in 1948. On July 19, 1951, Ruth married Winfred L. Gentry at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. She was a secretary and teacher's assistant at the Atkinson Grade School for over 30 years, before retiring. She was a member of St. Anthony's where she was on the Altar and Rosary Society. She was very talented at crocheting and loved spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Winfred; her children, Michael (Sharon) Gentry, Atkinson, Eugene (Kari) Gentry, Geneseo, Kenneth (Suzi) Gentry, Houston, Texas, Kay (Mike) Croegaert, Geneseo, Steve Gentry, Iowa City; grandchildren, Brent (Chris) Gentry, Jason (Andrea) Gentry, Katie (John) Gasper, Drew Croegaert, Blake (Laurie) Croegaert, Emily Gentry, Ethan Gentry, Melissa Darden, and Lonnie Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Entas, Kewanee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mayme.
If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.