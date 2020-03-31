February 17, 1923-March 30, 2020
TAYLOR RIDGE — Ruth A. Westgard, 97, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Mercer Manor, Aledo, Ill.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private visitation and graveside services will be held in the coming days. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge, or to the Humane Society of your choice.
Ruth was born Feb. 17, 1923, in Muscatine, Iowa, a daughter of Clinton Hoag and Florence Vetter Hoag. She married Gwyen A. Ziegenhorn. He was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 1, 1943, while serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II. She later married Wayne A. Westgard on Sept. 11, 1949, in Muscatine. He preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2013.
She was a homemaker and will be lovingly remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Ruth was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the Dorcas Society for many years. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafts, sewing, fishing and caring for animals.
Surviving are her children, Donald Ziegenhorn, and his wife Zelma, Illinois City, Ill., John Westgard, Taylor Ridge, and Jean Rhone, and her husband, Bob, Milan, Ill; grandchildren, Mary Roth (Kevin Horton), Dawn (Darin) Leman, Suzi Ziegenhorn (Eric McCoy), Mike Ziegenhorn (Charity Staggs), Matt (Janell) Ziegenhorn, Kim (Mike) Stoneking, Mandi (Chuck) Durham, Brandon (LeAnn) Ziegenhorn, Tracey Robinson and Brad (Hope) Stufflebeam; 29 grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Laura Bird, of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; grandson, James Ziegenhorn; sisters, Dorothy Stout and Eunice Bierman; and brothers, John and Charles Hoag.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
