September 2, 1930-Febuary 14, 2020

Ruth A. Grimes, 89, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Friendship Manor Assisted Living Center, Rock Island. A celebration-of-life visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church, Moline. Inurnment will be in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Moline, or to Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Ruth was born on Sept. 2, 1930, in rural Sumner, Iowa, a daughter of Alex and Malinda (Voelker) Gunther. She married G. Gordon Grimes on June 6, 1954, in Westgate, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Dec. 17, 2012. In addition to being a homemaker, Ruth was an active member of Salem Lutheran Church and a volunteer at Trinity Medical Center. She enjoyed traveling with Gordon and visited numerous countries as well as all 50 states.

Survivors include her sons, Steven Grimes, Washington, Ill., David (Farolyn McSweeny) Grimes, Henderson, Nev., and John (Kim) Grimes, Hartland, Wis.; grandchildren, Amy, Kylsie, Austin, Alexa, Laura, Nathan, Brett and Corbin; great-granddaughter, Nora.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; and daughter-in-law, Sybil Sue Grimes. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

