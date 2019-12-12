December 9, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Russell Thomas of Marion, Iowa. Formerly of Rock Island, passed away on Dec 9, 2019.
He was born to Shirlee and Jack Thomas
He was a loving brother and uncle
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his partner, Mike Haviland
Sisters Lynn (Pat) Vancil, Monmouth Ill., Jacki Bennett, Moline Ill.; brother, Steve (Jennifer) Thomas Antonito Co.; nieces and nephews, Misty, Justin, Adaline, Hawk, Amber, Tabitha; and many great-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
As per his wishes there will be no services.
God speed to you little brother.