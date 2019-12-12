December 9, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Russell Thomas of Marion, Iowa. Formerly of Rock Island, passed away on Dec 9, 2019.

He was born to Shirlee and Jack Thomas

He was a loving brother and uncle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his partner, Mike Haviland

Sisters Lynn (Pat) Vancil, Monmouth Ill., Jacki Bennett, Moline Ill.; brother, Steve (Jennifer) Thomas Antonito Co.; nieces and nephews, Misty, Justin, Adaline, Hawk, Amber, Tabitha; and many great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per his wishes there will be no services.

God speed to you little brother.