ROCK ISLAND

Russell Thomas

Russell Thomas

December 9, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Russell Thomas of Marion, Iowa. Formerly of Rock Island, passed away on Dec 9, 2019.

He was born to Shirlee and Jack Thomas

He was a loving brother and uncle

He is survived by his partner, Mike Haviland

Sisters Lynn (Pat) Vancil, Monmouth Ill., Jacki Bennett, Moline Ill.; brother, Steve (Jennifer) Thomas Antonito Co.; nieces and nephews, Misty, Justin, Adaline, Hawk, Amber, Tabitha; and many great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

As per his wishes there will be no services.

God speed to you little brother.

