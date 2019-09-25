December 30, 1933-September 23, 2019
OSCO — Russell “Russ” D. Anderson, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sept. 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Visiation will be 3–7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd, Orion. Funeral services will start at 11 a.m. at Edgewood Baptist Church (2704 38th Street), Rock Island, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Burial will take place at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. A memorial fund has been set up for Russ' 10 grandchildren.
Russ was born on Dec. 30, 1933. He was the son of Willis H. and Clara M. (Johnson) Anderson. He graduated Orion High School in 1951 and married D. JoAnne Magnuson on Feb. 6, 1954, at Swedona Lutheran Church. Russ was a farmer and auction business owner for 60 years.
Russ was a member of the American Farm Bureau, a former coach for the Osco Cyclones Little League and a former leader for the Osco 4-H Hustlers, with Al Stenzel. He currently was attending Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island, and the Orion Christian Church. He had strong ties to the Osco Community Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, former Moline Gospel Temple and the East Moline Foursquare Church.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, JoAnne; children, Bruce (Angela) Anderson, Orion, Jeff (Vicky) Anderson, Osco, Larry (Kris) Anderson, Orion, Dorene (Troy) Smith, Harvard, Ill.; grandchildren, Brad (Aubry) Anderson, Christopher Perley, Todd (Allison) Anderson, Stacey (Drew) Jorgensen, Travis (Megan) Anderson, Curt (Jessica) Anderson, Haley Anderson, Carlie Smith, Josh (Aspen) Anderson, Molly Anderson; and six great-grandchildren, Aidan Jorgensen, Will Maher, Landon Jorgensen, Brynnley Anderson, Mason Jorgensen and Emily Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Anderson; mother, Clara Anderson; brothers, Bob and Dean Anderson; and grandson, Craig Anderson.
Russ loves his wife, children, grandchildren, St. Louis Cardinals, music, any and all activities that his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in.
He loved talking with people and making new friends. Above everything else he loved JoAnne and his family.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.