July 19, 1937-July 17, 2020

MOLINE — Russell Lyle “Russ” Sheese, 82, of Moline, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at Centennial Rehab, Moline. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation is 5–7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline. Family and friends are required to wear masks provided by the funeral home. Private family graveside services will be held at Aledo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Russell Lyle Sheese was born July 19, 1937, in Buffalo Prairie, Ill., the son of Lloyd and Lucille (Summers) Sheese. After high school, Russ enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in Japan. Soon after returning to the U.S., he married the love of his life, Patricia Ranney, at the Aledo United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1958. He retired from Eagle Warehouse, Milan, Ill.

Russ was a member of the Aledo United Methodist Church and later joined Riverside Methodist Church after moving to Moline. In his youth, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. As an adult, he enjoyed bowling and golfing with friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved making home movies and videos. Russ was a true family man.