February 5, 1951-July 8, 2020

MUSCATINE — Russell Fremont Anderson Jr., 69, of Muscatine, died July 8, 2020, in Sherrard. Private services will be held. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family.

Russ was born Feb. 5, 1951, in Davenport, to Russell and Dorothy (Burnaugh) Anderson Sr. He served in the U.S. Army, was a heavy equipment operator with local #150, tinkered with motors, enjoyed fishing and living life with friends at the Muscatine Power and Boat Club.

Russ is survived by siblings: Susan McDonough, Gregory Anderson, Tonya Burch and Scott Anderson; stepmother, Eileen Anderson. Russ was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank.

