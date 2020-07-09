Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MUSCATINE — Russell Fremont Anderson Jr., 69, of Muscatine, died July 8, 2020, in Sherrard. Private services will be held. Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, is assisting the family.

Russ was born Feb. 5, 1951, in Davenport, to Russell and Dorothy (Burnaugh) Anderson Sr. He served in the U.S. Army, was a heavy equipment operator with local #150, tinkered with motors, enjoyed fishing and living life with friends at the Muscatine Power and Boat Club.