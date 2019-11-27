{{featured_button_text}}
Russell C. Newnham

October 14, 1940-November 24, 2019

MILAN — Russell C. Newnham, 79, of Milan, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made in care of the Benevolent Fund at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Russell was born in Davenport on Oct. 14, 1940, a son of Clarence R. Newnham and Daisy E. Moon. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1959. Russell married Dorothy Chance on March 31, 1962, in Moline.

Russell worked for John Deere Plow and Planter for 40 years, retiring in 1999. He also served with the Milan Police Auxiliary, where he retired as chief after 35 years.

Russell enjoyed bowling, going to Maid-Rite and was a social member of the Milan American Legion Post 569. He was a man of many jokes, and his pride and joy was his John Deere lawn-mower.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Dorothy Newnham, Milan; children, Cheryl (Shawn) Aken, DeKalb, Ill., Jeanne (Bill) Lewis, Milan, Lisa (Jon Pape) Burton, Rock Island, and Jason Newnham, Milan; grandchildren, Blake, Seth, Haley, Matthew and Emily; and siblings, Patricia Gates, Moline, and Larry (Sandy) Moeller, Rockford.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bobby Newnham, Jerry Moeller and Yvonne “Bunny” Vroman.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Russell Newnham, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 1
Visitation
Sunday, December 1, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Dec 2
Funeral Service
Monday, December 2, 2019
10:00AM
