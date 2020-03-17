GENESEO — Russel E. Thomas, 87, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, Ill. Cremation rites have been accorded and a visitation, graveside service will be held later in May. An obituary with the announcement of service times will be made closer to that date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Quad Cities Honor Flight or the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight.

Russel was born on April 6, 1932, the son of Ben and Florence (Forlinger) Thomas, in Charlotte, Iowa. He graduated from Welton High School, Welton Iowa. Russel married Dolores Minnaert on July 21, 1962. She preceded him in death in 2007. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War, 1950-1954. He was employed at John Deere in the parts department, for 25 years, until retirement. He also worked for Willard Nelson at Nelson Farms, was a school crossing guard and a handyman around Geneseo. He was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church. He was honored and privileged for the opportunity to go on the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities. He especially loved following his kids' and grandkids' activities throughout their lives and looked forward to all their events.