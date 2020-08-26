× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 21, 1937-August 24, 2020

MOLINE — Rudolph Eric Ohrn, 82, of Moline, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Private funeral service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorials may be made to Two Rivers YMCA Body in Motion or to Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline.

Rudy was born on Nov. 21, 1937, in Moline, the son of Rudolph E. and Anna E. (Nelson) Ohrn. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1955. Rudy married Sandra Jean Wiklund at South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. He was a steamfitter for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 25 for 37 years, retiring in 1995.

He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and the Moline Y where he enjoyed his time with the Parkinson Exercise Group. He especially loved playing pinochle with his high school buddies. He was a 63-year proud member of Local Union 25. Rudy and his wife enjoyed spending their summers in northern Minnesota at their cabin on Lake Vermilion. He loved spending his time with his grandchildren and was proud of his Swedish heritage.