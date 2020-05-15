Ruby B. Rohr

September 7, 1927-May 14, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Ruby B. Stevens Rohr, 92, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island. Family services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020, and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery.
Ruby Stevens was born on Sept. 7, 1927, in Monmouth, the daughter of Frank and Rosa (Haefner) Stevens. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis. She married Lee Rohr on Aug. 15, 1987, in Wheaton, Ill. He died April 20, 2001. Ruby was active in the auxiliaries of the Lions Club, Eagles Club, American Legion and AMVETS. She enjoyed gardening, and always loved her dogs.
Survivors include her grandson, Doug (Wendy) Stevens; grandchildren, Cole and Emily; siblings, Bonnie Milk, Clinton, Iowa, Darlene Yarrington, Oxford Junction, Iowa and Darrell (Mary Ann) Stevens, Maquoketa, Iowa; and nieces and nephews.
