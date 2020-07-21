× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 19, 1937-July 16, 2020

SILVIS — Royce Edwards, 83, of Silvis passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family. The family has requested no flowers.

Royce R. Edwards was born Feb. 19, 1937, in DeKalb, Miss., the son and Leo Edwards and Ludie Holten. Royce was educated in DeKalb, Miss. In the 1950s he moved to East St. Louis, Ill., where he worked as a chef. Royce later moved to the Quad City area, where he worked as a cook at the Black Hawk Hotel and the Maid Rite. He worked for John Deere Harvester from 1965 to 1995. Royce worked for the East Moline Transportation System as a driver, retiring in 2013.

Royce was an adamant Chicago Cubs fan. He loved to go fishing and hunting. Royce’s specialty was cooking. He was truly a people person. Royce loved spending time with his family and friends. Royce had a heart of gold; to know him was to love him. He is gone but never forgotten.