January 31, 1946-July 15, 2020

MOLINE — Roy Woitte, 74, of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Park, East Moline. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd, 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials preferred to Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline.

Roy was born on Jan. 31, 1946, in Moline, the son of Arlan and Erma (Owens) Woitte. He married Inez R. Johnson on Dec. 31, 1983, in Moline. She preceded him in death on Dec. 13, 2013. Roy worked for International Harvester, East Moline, as an assembler for 17 years. He enjoyed helping children in Indian studies, Indian dancing, and fishing. Roy is a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline.

Survivors include his three brothers, Duane (Marlene) Woitte of Moline, Gary (Harriette) Woitte of Littleton, Colo., Ronny (Rebecca) Woitte of Benson, Minn.; special aunt, Janice Owens, of Spring Valley, Minn.; three nieces and three nephews. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Rita Roehr of Moline, and her children. Roy is preceded in death by his wife and parents.

