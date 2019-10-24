December 9, 1938-October 22, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Graveside services for Roy Fonseca, 80, of East Moline, will be 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend the graveside service should be at the funeral home by 11 a.m. Mr. Fonseca died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Ill.
Roy was born Dec. 9, 1938, in Rock Island, the son of Ben and Elpidia (Martini) Fonseca. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline, in 1995, after 30 years of service. He married Shiella (Childers) Allison on June 20, 2000, in Muscatine, Iowa. Roy was Past Commander of VFW Post 2056 and member of the American Legion Post 227, where he was part of the Honor Guard. In 2018, he participated in the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
Survivors include his wife, Shiella, East Moline; sons, Michael Fonseca, Moline, and Joe Fonseca, Davenport; stepchildren, Dan Miller, Sheffield, Ill., Dawne Miller, Muscatine, and Heather (Blyndon) McLaughlin, Davenport; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Manuel Fonseca, Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jessie (Frank) Cassilas and Alfred Fonseca; sister-in-law, Beverly Fonseca.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.