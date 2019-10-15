Roy “Bill” W. Leopard

September 9, 1943-October 11, 2019
ILLINOIS CITY — Roy W. “Bill” Leopard, 76, of Illinois City, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home. Private Inurnment with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Illinois City Hall, beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Roy William Leopard was born Sept. 9, 1943, in Centerville, Iowa, a son of William H. Jr. and Ruth (Stroud) Leopard. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for six years. Bill served two years active duty and four years in the Navy reserves. He married Sandra DeClercq on Nov. 22, 1962, in Andalusia. Bill worked as a Piece maker in the Cylinder Division at John Deere Harvester Works. He retired in 1994 after 30 years of service to Deere and Company. Bill was a member of the American Legion. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter. Fishing was his passion, and he loved passing on his knowledge to his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandy; children, William (Annette) Leopard and Brandy (John) Young; grandchildren, Joseph (Kayleene) Leopard, Zeth Leopard and Nathan Leopard; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Lexie, Ryliegh, Ian and Kiptyn
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christie Leopard; grandchildren, Braeden Leopard and Dakota Roate; and his parents.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.