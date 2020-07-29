× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 21, 1961-July 29, 2020

CARBON CLIFF — Roxie D. Kleffner, 58, of Carbon cliff, Ill., died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be 11-4 p.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Roxie Golden was born Sept. 21, 1961, in Moline, the daughter of William and Betty (Ditto) Golden. She married Terry Kleffner Oct. 8, 1995, in Moline. She worked for Aramark, East Moline, for the last 15 years.

Roxie loved to cook and bake goodies. She very selfless was always taking care of others.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Kleffner, Carbon Cliff; daughters, Jessica (Philip) Mueller, Davenport, and Theresa Golden, East Moline; grandchildren, Kaylee Golden, Luke Mueller, Addison Mueller, Mason Golden, Kyliegh, Golden, Ashton Davis, and Allison Davis; and siblings, Jimmy, Mike, Johnny, Billy and Pam.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roxie Kleffner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.