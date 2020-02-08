Roxann Nelson
June 20, 1952- February 7, 2020

ALEDO — Roxann Nelson, 67, went to heaven to be with her sons, Dean and Mick, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

A celebration of life will be at New Boston United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, with the family greeting friends one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the family. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.

Wendy Roxann Brown was born June 20, 1952, in Aledo, the daughter of Earl Sr. “Sonny” and Lula Ward Brown. She married Gerald Nelson; they later divorced. Roxann had worked at John Deere Parts Warehouse in Milan. She loved to watch "Wheel of Fortune," snack on popcorn and cook. Roxann was obsessed with Puffs Plus Tissues; she always had one in her hand.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Nora Nelson; grandchildren, Kendra Nelson, Briana Nelson, Alli Wheeler, Kimi King, Gerad Nelson, Zach Nelson and Chase Nelson; great-grandchildren, Davis and Margarette Wheeler; and siblings, Earl (Jeri) Brown, Michael Brown, Linda Brown-Perkins and Nancy (Larry) Meincke.

Roxann was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Dean Nelson and Mick Nelson; and sister, Charlotte “Lottie” Fuller.

Service information

Feb 11
Celebration of Life Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
New Boston United Methodist Church
Main Street
New Boston, IL 61272
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Roxann's Celebration of Life Visitation begins.
