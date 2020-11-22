Roudolf Klingborg

No services will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Roudolf was born on October 26, 1925, in Marcus, Iowa, the son of Robert and Eris (Strom) Klingborg. He married Dorothy Karp on November 6, 1953, in Moline. She preceded him in death July 31, 2013. Roudolf was an electrician for Alcoa for 38 years where he retired in 1989. Roudolf was a Navy veteran, serving in WWII and the Korean War. He was a member of Thor #9 I.O.V., and VFW #2153, Moline. One of his many joys was square dancing.