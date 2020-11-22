October 26, 1925- November 17, 2020
MOLINE — Roudolf Klingborg, 95, of Moline, passed away, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.
No services will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
Roudolf was born on October 26, 1925, in Marcus, Iowa, the son of Robert and Eris (Strom) Klingborg. He married Dorothy Karp on November 6, 1953, in Moline. She preceded him in death July 31, 2013. Roudolf was an electrician for Alcoa for 38 years where he retired in 1989. Roudolf was a Navy veteran, serving in WWII and the Korean War. He was a member of Thor #9 I.O.V., and VFW #2153, Moline. One of his many joys was square dancing.
Survivors include his children, Karen Klingborg, Moline, Sandra Zischke, Moline, and Robert (Anne) Klingborg, Moline; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and siblings, Richard, John, Margaret, Linnea and Karin.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
