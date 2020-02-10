Rosemary June Zvonik

Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1307 17th Avenue, Moline. Burial will be in The Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. A luncheon will follow the burial at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. The visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe. It begins with a reciting of the rosary at 5 p.m. The family will continue greeting friends until 7:30 p.m.

Rosemary June Schebler was born June 9, 1927, a daughter of Carl and Catherine Irene (Trainor) Schebler. She was united in marriage to Roald L. Zvonik on Jan. 23, 1960, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport. Roald and his sweetheart, Rosemary, were married 60 years. In her early years, Rosemary was a successful business woman at Ametek, but her proudest job was that of being a mother and domestic goddess. Along with caring for her three daughters, Rosemary always had room for the “neighborhood kids,” whether it was Pop Tarts for breakfast, snacks after school, adding another seat at the dinner table or putting up with (and enjoying) the countless sleepovers. Rosemary's love continued to shine with kind words and advice that she provided her family and friends, and in her never-ending love for pets, especially her dogs. Rosemary enjoyed life. She loved camping with her family and relatives in the early years, traveling for family vacations or with her husband, gardening, growing roses and creating beautiful ceramics pieces with her sisters. She volunteered at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery planting and maintaining flowers for the Women's Memorial. Rosemary adored her granddaughter, Abigail Rose Siefker, whom she loved and cared for, and provided childcare. Abigail always had a special place in her grandmother's heart.