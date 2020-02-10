June 9, 1927- February 8, 2020
MOLINE — Rosemary June Zvonik, 92, of Moline, while surrounded by her family, died peacefully Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, following a long full life. She died at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1307 17th Avenue, Moline. Burial will be in The Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. A luncheon will follow the burial at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. The visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe. It begins with a reciting of the rosary at 5 p.m. The family will continue greeting friends until 7:30 p.m.
Rosemary June Schebler was born June 9, 1927, a daughter of Carl and Catherine Irene (Trainor) Schebler. She was united in marriage to Roald L. Zvonik on Jan. 23, 1960, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport. Roald and his sweetheart, Rosemary, were married 60 years. In her early years, Rosemary was a successful business woman at Ametek, but her proudest job was that of being a mother and domestic goddess. Along with caring for her three daughters, Rosemary always had room for the “neighborhood kids,” whether it was Pop Tarts for breakfast, snacks after school, adding another seat at the dinner table or putting up with (and enjoying) the countless sleepovers. Rosemary's love continued to shine with kind words and advice that she provided her family and friends, and in her never-ending love for pets, especially her dogs. Rosemary enjoyed life. She loved camping with her family and relatives in the early years, traveling for family vacations or with her husband, gardening, growing roses and creating beautiful ceramics pieces with her sisters. She volunteered at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery planting and maintaining flowers for the Women's Memorial. Rosemary adored her granddaughter, Abigail Rose Siefker, whom she loved and cared for, and provided childcare. Abigail always had a special place in her grandmother's heart.
In 2008, Rosemary's mental health had declined and she moved to a health care center due to Alzheimer's disease. She fought a long and hard battle with this horrific disease. Rosemary was one of the first residents at Hope Creek Care Center in 2009. The family would like to express our deepest gratitude for the wonderful care she was provided by Hope Creek's fantastic and compassionate staff. We truly appreciate all that they did for Rosemary and her family. We would also like to thank the Hospice care providers from Compassus for their care and benevolence.
Those left to honor her memory include husband Roald; their daughters, Barbara Zvonik-Siefker and her significant other, Robert Rupp, Karen Zvonik-Petersen and her husband, Bradly Petersen; one granddaughter, Abigail Siefker and her significant other, Stephen Medina; and one great-grandson, Malikiah Medina; her sister-in-law, “Bernie” Schebler; many nieces and nephews; and friends.
Her daughter, Patricia (Trish) Zvonik-Lechmaier preceded her in death in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, siblings and spouses, Donald Schebler, Catherine “Cay” (Claude) Allen, Delores (Warren) McKenney, Patricia (Richard) Lowe. May they rest in peace.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline.
Rosemary's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.