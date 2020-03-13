Rosemary E. Reynolds
December 22, 1944-March 11, 2020

MOLINE — Rosemary E. Reynolds, 75, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island.

Private burial will be at a later date. Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family.

Rosemary was born December 22, 1944, in Rock Island the daughter of Elmer and Elnora (Anderson) Bloomfield. She married Kenneth Reynolds on March 7, 1970, in Andalusia, Ill. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2006.

Rosemary enjoyed cooking and teaching.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth Reynolds, Moline; daughter, Autumn Romeo, Moline and granddaughter, Hope Annamae Bailey.

