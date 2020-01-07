December 25, 2019
MOLINE — Roseann Parker, 88, of Moline, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Silver Cross, Health and Rehabilitation, Rock Island.
Due to a family illness, services for Roseann have been postponed.
Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
Service information
Jan 11
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Jan 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
3:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
