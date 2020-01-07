Roseann Parker
View Comments
MOLINE

Roseann Parker

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

December 25, 2019

MOLINE — Roseann Parker, 88, of Moline, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Silver Cross, Health and Rehabilitation, Rock Island.

Due to a family illness, services for Roseann have been postponed.

Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Roseann Parker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 11
Memorial Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Roseann's Memorial Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
3:00PM
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Roseann's Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News