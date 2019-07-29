July 5, 1925-June 10, 2019
PORTAGE, Mich. — Rose Mary Urban, known as "Rose Mary" her entire life, 93, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday June 10, 2019, at White Oaks Residence in Lawton, Mich. Rose Mary was born July 5, 1925, in Bloomfield, Iowa, the daughter of Marie and Ray Phillips. She graduated from Geneseo Township High School in Illinois in May of 1943. In August of that year she traveled to Travis, Texas, to marry her fiancé, Roy Urban, who was preparing for Army Air Corps service in the Pacific.
After returning to Geneseo she worked in industry during the war and joined the First Presbyterian Church of Geneseo in 1945 where she remained a member until her death. After the war she made a home for her family and her widowed mother. She was very active in her church, serving in many capacities including on the Board of Deacons and as a Sunday school teacher.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Billy; her husband of 46 years, Roy, in 1992; and daughter, Nancy, in 2012. She is survived by her son, Terry; grandchildren, Cory Klockenga (Tamara), of Clio, Mich., Michael Klockenga (Regenia), of Pleasant Hill, Mo., Mackenzie and Kaley Urban, of Portage, Mich.; great-granddaughter, Allie Klockenga; great-grandsons, Jordan, Jason, Aaron and Ryan; and several great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 133 E. North St. Geneseo, IL 61254 on Monday Aug. 5, 1 to 3 p.m. A graveside internment service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the original Veteran's section in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 133 E North St, Geneseo, IL 61254 or the charity of your choice.