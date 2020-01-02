Rose Marie J. Bauwens
July 24, 1930-December 31, 2019

GENESEO — Rose Marie J. Bauwens, 89, of Geneseo, passed away surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Woodridge Supportive Living – Geneseo, where she was residing. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Michael Pakula will celebrate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. A recitation of the rosary will be held at 6:45 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Rose Marie Bauwens Memorial Fund.

Rosie was born on July 24, 1930, the daughter of Gustave and Mary (Walters) Haeck, in Moline. She attended Moline High School. She married Wilmer Bauwens on Oct. 16, 1948, in Moline. He preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1980. Rosie worked at Hammond-Henry Hospital for several years, in the dietary department, until her retirement. She was a member of St. Malachy Circle 14, Altar and Rosary Society, and Women of the Moose. She enjoyed embroidering, baking, gardening and loved following her grandchildren's events and activities.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Karen (Jim) DeGeeter, Morton, Ill., Rick (Sue) Bauwens, Owenton, Ky., Deb (Dennis) Everding, Wilton, Iowa, Tammy (Dave) Mielke, Geneseo; her only niece, Connie (John) Fisk, Las Vegas, Nev.; 14 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer; her parents, Gustave and Mary; brother, Cyriel Haeck; and sister, Clara Emler.

Service information

Jan 5
Visitation -VFH Geneseo
Sunday, January 5, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Jan 5
Rosary
Sunday, January 5, 2020
6:45PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Jan 6
Funeral Mass
Monday, January 6, 2020
10:30AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church (Geneseo)
595 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
