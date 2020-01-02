July 24, 1930-December 31, 2019
GENESEO — Rose Marie J. Bauwens, 89, of Geneseo, passed away surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Woodridge Supportive Living – Geneseo, where she was residing. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Michael Pakula will celebrate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. A recitation of the rosary will be held at 6:45 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Rose Marie Bauwens Memorial Fund.
You have free articles remaining.
Rosie was born on July 24, 1930, the daughter of Gustave and Mary (Walters) Haeck, in Moline. She attended Moline High School. She married Wilmer Bauwens on Oct. 16, 1948, in Moline. He preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1980. Rosie worked at Hammond-Henry Hospital for several years, in the dietary department, until her retirement. She was a member of St. Malachy Circle 14, Altar and Rosary Society, and Women of the Moose. She enjoyed embroidering, baking, gardening and loved following her grandchildren's events and activities.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Karen (Jim) DeGeeter, Morton, Ill., Rick (Sue) Bauwens, Owenton, Ky., Deb (Dennis) Everding, Wilton, Iowa, Tammy (Dave) Mielke, Geneseo; her only niece, Connie (John) Fisk, Las Vegas, Nev.; 14 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer; her parents, Gustave and Mary; brother, Cyriel Haeck; and sister, Clara Emler.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
6:45PM
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
10:30AM
595 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254