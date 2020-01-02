July 24, 1930-December 31, 2019

GENESEO — Rose Marie J. Bauwens, 89, of Geneseo, passed away surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Woodridge Supportive Living – Geneseo, where she was residing. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Michael Pakula will celebrate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. A recitation of the rosary will be held at 6:45 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Rose Marie Bauwens Memorial Fund.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rosie was born on July 24, 1930, the daughter of Gustave and Mary (Walters) Haeck, in Moline. She attended Moline High School. She married Wilmer Bauwens on Oct. 16, 1948, in Moline. He preceded her in death on Sept. 11, 1980. Rosie worked at Hammond-Henry Hospital for several years, in the dietary department, until her retirement. She was a member of St. Malachy Circle 14, Altar and Rosary Society, and Women of the Moose. She enjoyed embroidering, baking, gardening and loved following her grandchildren's events and activities.