May 21, 1932-June 2, 2020

MOLINE — Rose Marie Berhenke, 88, of Moline, was called home to heaven on June 2, 2020. She passed in her home surrounded by her beloved family.

Location of internment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, with a private burial service.

Rose was born May 21, 1932, in Cameron, Ill., the daughter of William and Lillian (Higham) Fox.

She was married for 45 years to Donald Berhenke, who passed in 1996.

She retired from the Moline School District in 1998. She was a lifelong member of Faith Evangelical Free Church and faithful servant. She was involved with White Cross International Ministries, the Awana International Organization, Shoebox Ministries and many other outreach programs.