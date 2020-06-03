May 21, 1932-June 2, 2020
MOLINE — Rose Marie Berhenke, 88, of Moline, was called home to heaven on June 2, 2020. She passed in her home surrounded by her beloved family.
Location of internment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, with a private burial service.
Rose was born May 21, 1932, in Cameron, Ill., the daughter of William and Lillian (Higham) Fox.
She was married for 45 years to Donald Berhenke, who passed in 1996.
She retired from the Moline School District in 1998. She was a lifelong member of Faith Evangelical Free Church and faithful servant. She was involved with White Cross International Ministries, the Awana International Organization, Shoebox Ministries and many other outreach programs.
In 1989, she received the Individual Quad Cities Volunteer of the Year award from United Way. She was a Girl Scout organizer for 10 years and a leader for 17 years. She was a Boy Scout leader for 12 years. She was a recipient of several local PTA honors; PTA Scroll; Book of Recognition and received the Life Membership Award. She was a past member of the Izaak Walton League, loved nature, animals, gardening, painting, sewing, reading, playing cards and working puzzles. Her favorite pastime was watching "Little House on the Prairie."
She was a caregiver for many people; a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Her family meant the world to her, and those left to cherish and honor her memory are daughters: Debra (Gary) Gooch, Darla (Jeffrey) Cimarrusti, Della (Steven) Clark and Dena (William) Reeves; and her sons: Donald (Penny) Berhenke, David (Leslie) Berhenke and Douglas (Diane) Berhenke. She had 22 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Survivors include her sister, Jeanette Pace; her brother, Darrell Hull; her sister-in-law, JoAnn Sutton; and many nieces, nephews, family friends and her faithful dachshund, Tigger.
Predeceased by her parents, husband and sister, Catharine Havens.
Please send condolences and memorials to Faith Evangelical Free Church, 6128 Airport Road, Moline, IL 61265 in her honor.
Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.
