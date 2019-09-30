August 27, 1931-September 29, 2019
MOLINE — Services for Rose M. Van De Wiele, 88, of Moline, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd. East Moline, where Pastor Ed Kuriscak will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Wednesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services Thursday. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.
Mrs. Van De Wiele went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
The former Rose Marie Schatteman was born Aug. 27, 1931, in East Moline, the daughter of Raymond H. and Adeline (Leenknecht) Schatteman. She married Andrew A. Poelvoorde in 1950; they had four children. In 1997, she married Donald C. Van De Wiele. Rose dearly loved all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and especially enjoyed spending time with them. They were the pride and joy of her life.
Rose was active for over 50 years serving as a volunteer with many agencies advocating services for persons with developmental disabilities, including the ARC of the Quad Cities Area and the ARC of Illinois. During that time she also served on the Illinois Governor's Council On Developmental Disabilities and the Illinois Commission on Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities. She was employed by the Illinois Office of the Secretary of State and worked for the Department of Senior Citizens and Human Resources, retiring in 1991.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her children: Susan (Robert) Krutsinger, Coal Valley, Ill., Michael (Tracy) Poelvoorde, Geneseo, Ill., Kaye Poelvoorde, East Moline, and son-in-law, James P. Henry, East Moline; grandchildren, Heather L. Hasdintra, Milan, Justin P. (Megan) Petrick, Hallsville, Mo., Meghan M. (Ian) Dettmer, Silvis; great-grandsons, Isaiah Andrew Petrick, Obadiah Paul Petrick, Coy Michael Dettmer, Eli James Dettmer; and great-granddaughter, Petrick, due in February; stepchildren, Beth (Kevin) Pilotte, North Carolina; Mike (Cathy) Lowe, Florida; David (Elizabeth) Van De Wiele, Bettendorf, Thomas (Jennifer) Van De Wiele, Bettendorf; stepgrandchildren, Aimee (James) Sherman, Whitney Pilotte Price, Tyler and Austin Lowe; Jacob, Emily and Isabella Van De Wiele; Abigail, Benjamin and Josephine Van De Wiele; stepgreat-grandchildren, Lily Avis Price and William E. Sherman; siblings; Dolores Bell, East Moline, Ray J. and Joanne Schatteman, East Moline, Rita J. Schatteman, Aledo, Ill., Carol and Bernard Klauer, Taylor Ridge; sister-in-law, Mary Poelvoorde, Silvis; and many nieces and nephews.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Theresa M. Henry; sister-in-law, Alice Dohogne; and brother-in-law, John R.Bell.
She was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the ARC of the Quad Cities Area.
The family would like to thank UnityPoint Hospice, Cindy Bosold, Mary Hamilton and Kaylee Newberry for their exceptional care.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.