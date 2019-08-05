September 14, 1931-August 3, 2019
MOLINE — Rose Joanne Senko, 87, of Moline, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cordova Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and statuary, please make memorials to Resident's Christmas Fund of Hope Creek Care Center.
The former Rose Joanne Morthland was born Sept. 14, 1931, in Moline, a daughter of Walter Kemuel “Kem” and Rose (Johnson) Morthland. She married Lowell O. Senko on March 28, 1953, in Cordova. Joanne worked for the Minneapolis-Moline Co. before starting her family. She later worked at Catherine's Dress Shop. She had a wonderful sense of humor, which she kept to the end. Joanne and Lowell loved their travel to Hawaii. She also enjoyed her many trips to Disney World with the kids. She was an avid bridge player, often playing in two or three clubs. Joanne also cherished her Saturday morning coffee group in Cordova. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and sisters.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori Swank, Moline; daughter-in-law, Deborah Senko, Moline; grandchildren, Brenton (Alex) Swank, Victoria (Joey) Lastinger, Christopher Senko, Matthew (Angie) Senko; great-grandchildren, Makayla Swank, Georgia Lastinger; stepgreat-grandchildren, Anthony, Junior, Brianne and Mahaley; sisters, Linda (Terry) Calhoun, Bettendorf, Rita Leighty, Cordova; sisters-in-law, Pat Morthland and Kay Morthland, Cordova; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell; son, Mark Senko; great-grandson, Wyatt Senko; and siblings, Phyllis Millington, Doris Mickle, Raymond Morthland and Donald Morthland. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.