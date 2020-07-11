Rose Ann Dahlstrom

Rose was born on Sept. 1, 1929, in Moline, the daughter of Karl and Ethel (Beckman) Carlson. She married Jack Dahlstrom on Feb. 19, 1949, in her grandmothers’ home in Moline. Rose first worked as a secretary in Minneapolis Moline where she met her husband. She had several secretary jobs in the coming years and retired from the Art and Art History Dept. at Augustana College. Rose was a part of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline. She enjoyed her get-togethers with her high school friends and her lunch group from Augustana. Rose was a part of the Catfish Jazz Society. Rose and her husband Jack often spent winters in Florida and Texas. They loved to dance, travel, and have parties. Rose was known her whole life as a nurturing caregiver, who always put others first.