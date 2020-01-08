Roscoe (Ross) Lance

DAVENPORT — Roscoe Lance, 81, died Monday, Jan. 6. He was born and grew up in Grant, Neb. He attended University of Nebraska Lincoln where he and Judie met and began their lifelong affair. Married Dec. 6, 1959 — during a short semester break — they both graduated in June 1960. They moved to Des Moines, where Ross began his career with John Deere. At the Des Moines Works he was an industrial engineer analyst and Production Control supervisor. In 1965 he was transferred to the Moline Deere & Co. Corporate Personnel Department as a Salary Administrator, then as Manager, Office Administration and Salary Administrator for the General Offices. While in this position he played a major role in the planning and start-up of the new and remodeled off-premise facilities, culminating in the opening of the West Office building. He then served as Manager, Administrative Services until his retirement in 1988.