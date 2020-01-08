Roscoe (Ross) Lance

January 6, 2020
DAVENPORT — Roscoe Lance, 81, died Monday, Jan. 6. He was born and grew up in Grant, Neb. He attended University of Nebraska Lincoln where he and Judie met and began their lifelong affair. Married Dec. 6, 1959 — during a short semester break — they both graduated in June 1960. They moved to Des Moines, where Ross began his career with John Deere. At the Des Moines Works he was an industrial engineer analyst and Production Control supervisor. In 1965 he was transferred to the Moline Deere & Co. Corporate Personnel Department as a Salary Administrator, then as Manager, Office Administration and Salary Administrator for the General Offices. While in this position he played a major role in the planning and start-up of the new and remodeled off-premise facilities, culminating in the opening of the West Office building. He then served as Manager, Administrative Services until his retirement in 1988.
Soon after his Deere retirement he took a half-time position as office manager at the Bozeman, Neighbour, Patton and Noe law firm. After his second retirement six years later, he and Judie began enjoying travels with Road Scholar and Figge Art Museum — including many Signature U.S. Cities and overseas trips.
His retirement hobbies included numerous home improvement projects. He enjoyed Figge Art Museum events, QCSymphony performances and local theater productions. He also liked “giving back” and regularly donating to favorite local causes and groups.
His survivors include daughter, Sue Killip; and son, John Lance, and daughter-in-law, Susan; grandchildren, Austin and Audrey Killip, Adam, Jack and Ella Lance; sister, Virginia Schroder; and Judie, his wife of 60 years.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Church (UUCQC), 3707 Eastern Ave, Davenport, followed by a reception. Memorials may be made to UUCQC or the Figge Art Museum.