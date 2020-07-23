× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 20, 1941-July 21, 2020

GENESEO — Rosara Gallagher, 78, of Geneseo, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her home. Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo, is assisting the family with services.

Rosara Miceli was born Aug. 20, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Salvatore “Sam” and Rosaria “Sadie” (Catoni) Miceli. She graduated from Glenen High School in Kansas City, Mo., and was united in marriage to Joseph H. Gallagher on Nov. 3, 1962, in Kansas City. He survives. Rosara was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline, and Bible Study Fellowship, Moline.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph; five children, Suzanne DeReu, Geneseo, Sal (Marta) Gallagher, Coal Valley, JoMarie (Scott) McNalley, Sheffield, Roseann (Chris) Anderson, Geneseo, and Patti (Jason) Stevenson, Youngsville, La.; 12 grandchildren, Robert, Anthony, and Elizabeth DeReu, Mike, and Brandon Gallagher, Sam, Carmella, and Joey McNalley, Jordan and Kayla Anderson, and Jake and Will Stevenson; a sister, Mary Pat (Larry) Vering, Surprize, Ariz.; and brothers-in-law, Jim (Lois) Gallagher, Danvers, Minn., and Jerry (Ann) Gallagher, Marshall, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother-in-law, Jeff Gallagher.

Condolences may be expressed by visiting Rosara's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosara Gallagher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.